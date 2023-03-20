The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

Warmer water temperatures and increased shade celebrated at the St Arnaud Outdoor Pool

March 20 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lifeguard Maddison Hendy, Cr Karen Hyslop, St Arnaud Community Action Network (SCAN) President Jane Sutherland, Cr Eddy Ostarcevic PhD, Northern Grampians Shire Council CEO Brent McAlister. Picture supplied.

Northern Grampians Shire Council has taken valuable steps toward the completion of ongoing St Arnaud Outdoor Pool upgrade works, recently celebrating the installation of a new pool cover and the construction of two additional shade structures at the facility.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.