Warmer water temperatures and increased shade celebrated at the St Arnaud Outdoor Pool

Northern Grampians Shire Council has taken valuable steps toward the completion of ongoing St Arnaud Outdoor Pool upgrade works, recently celebrating the installation of a new pool cover and the construction of two additional shade structures at the facility.
Working alongside St Arnaud Community Action Network (SCAN) to upgrade the outdoor pool in St Arnaud, the installation of a fully insulated pool cover and new shade structures earlier this year cost $66,000 and were initiated in support of the St Arnaud community and their long-term efforts to improve visitor experience and increase overall interest in the pool.
The new pool cover equipment is fully insulated, designed to reduce heat loss and improve energy efficiency, and also fully automated, ensuring the safety of both staff and patrons.
Two shade sails have also been installed at the shallow end of the pool, offering a valuable increase in the availability of shade for patrons and lifeguards.
Attempts to heat the facility have been protracted, with meetings to gauge public interest in the provision of heating first initiated in 2010.
A steering committee was then formed, with Denis Goode elected president, and a sub-committee for fundraising followed. After many years of lobbying for an indoor pool, the St Arnaud Heated Pool Committee eventually disbanded and SCAN continued to auspice the monies raised, electing to lobby for funds to extend the season of the existing pool.
Recent works were financed by three contributors with SCAN caretaker, the St Arnaud Heated Pool Committee, contributing $13,000, Northern Grampians Shire Council contributing $20,000, and the Victorian government contributing $33,000 to the project through the The Building Better Regions Fund (BBRF), the former Government's regional grants program designed to deliver funding for regional infrastructure projects and community development activities.
With the retention of heat in the pool overnight allowing for warmer water, the pool cover has been instrumental is raising the water temperature of the pool this season and has been of great benefit to the water aerobics participants and the young children taking part in swimming lessons.
It is hoped that visitation to the St Arnaud Swimming Pool and to the township centre will increase as a result of the project.
