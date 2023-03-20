The Stawell Times-News
Country Football and Netball grants close soon

Updated March 20 2023 - 1:38pm, first published 12:00pm
Member for Lowan and Deputy Leader of The Nationals Emma Kealy is reminding local clubs that applications for the 2023 round of Country Football and Netball Club grants close on March 27, 2023.

