Country Football and Netball grants close soon

Member for Lowan and Deputy Leader of The Nationals Emma Kealy is reminding local clubs that applications for the 2023 round of Country Football and Netball Club grants close on March 27, 2023.
Under the program grants of up to $250,000 are available for clubs to deliver upgrades to infrastructure.
"We know how integral our local footy and netball clubs are to the community, and how they form a meeting place for people to wind down after the week, have a beer, and swap stories," Ms Kealy said.
"It is important that we continue to invest in our regional sporting facilities, and encourage greater talent to come to, or stay in the region.
"As always, I am happy to provide a letter of support to clubs with proposals that will deliver a positive impact to users, and the whole community."
Examples of projects eligible for funding include:
More information, including application guidelines and criteria, can be found on the Country Football and Netball Program website: sport.vic.gov.au/grants-and-funding/our-grants/country-football-and-netball-program
