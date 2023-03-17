Karly Kirk can't speak highly enough of the Ronald McDonald House Charity.
Last year her family's life was turned upside down when her 11-year-old daughter Darcy was diagnosed with lymphoma.
In the blink of an eye, Karly and her family uprooted their life in Warracknabeal to stay at the Ronald McDonald House in North Fitzroy while Darcy received chemotherapy at the Royal Children's Hospital.
"Darcy had to be within an hour of the Royal Children's Hospital at all times because of the type of cancer she had and because she had to have chemotherapy," she said.
"On the first night, the charity arranged for us to stay in a section at the hospital for people who didn't have time to organize anything else.
"Then they hooked us up with Ronald McDonald House in North Fitzroy, and it was just fabulous.
"The building is beautiful, and you have the freedom to come and go as you.
Staying at the Ronald McDonald House helped Karly and her family focus on Darcy's lymphoma fight without the added financial struggle.
"We worked out that if we had to pay rent in North Fitzroy, and all the little other things the Ronald McDonald Charity do to look after you, we probably would have spent about $30,000 last year," she said.
"That's conservative because rent for a three-bedroom unit in North Fitzroy is about $850 a week."
Grateful for the charity's assistance, Karly said it was hard to put into words how much the Ronald McDonald House meant to her during some of her toughest moments.
"We didn't know what the outcome of Darcy's tumour was going to be," she said.
"Thankfully, she's in remission. We're one of the lucky ones.
"We found out about Darcy's cancer on a Tuesday and that she needed cancer, and the hospital wanted us there on Wednesday to make it happen.
"We were wrenched out of our lives.
"And then Ronnie Mack (Ronald McDonald) was there."
Staying at the Ronald McDonald house was a home away from home for the Kirk family.
"The rooms are nice and clean, and it's often the staff that make all the difference," Karly said.
"Lots of people who've stayed there have left things behind. If you need anything at all, you only need to mention it to the staff. They always had something in the storage cupboard.
"That's not even touching on the kitchen.
"They have this massive multi-use kitchen with three or four cooking stations, and places to donate food.
"For instance, if you got back from the hospital and couldn't deal with dinner, there was always something in the house that you could eat. Either a frozen one that you could reheat or have cereal or something.
"I wrote down somewhere along the way that the Ronald McDonald house was like a soft place to land when you couldn't catch your breath."
The impact Ronald McDonald House had on her family has not been lost on Karly.
"Having Ronald McDonald House as part of our support network was one of the major reasons why we felt lucky because we always had a roof over our head," she said.
"They have a thing where we can ring the bell at the end of the treatment.
"Everybody loves it when someone else rings the bell because it means that they're finished, and it's a great sign.
"When we rang the bell, it was fabulous.
"But not everybody gets to ring the bell. Not everyone has the same luck and successful outcome that we had.
"So even though your child getting cancer is not ideal, mildly speaking, we were lucky in so many ways."
Karly said Ronald McDonald House made it easier to keep the whole family together.
"In practical terms, if there wasn't a Ronald McDonald House, I just don't know what we would have done," she said.
"We would have had to relocate our whole family to Melbourne, find new jobs, and I don't think we would have coped with that mentally."
While the Kirk family stayed in North Fitzroy during Darcy's treatment, they were reminded of home.
"An interesting thing happened when we were staying there the second time we had to go," she said.
"We stayed in a room sponsored by Wimmera Against Cancer in Kids (W.A.C.K).
"It was a happy coincidence.
"There are about 20 rooms. You get what room you're given, but we were in the one sponsored by our community.
"It was nice."
On March 18, teams of up to 10 riders will cycle on stationary bikes across 10 hours to raise 313 nights of accommodation at a Ronald McDonald House (equivalent to $50,000).
RMHC is calling on Victorians and Tasmanians to support the Spin Challenge and Road Race by participating or donating, with all funds raised going directly to Ronald McDonald Houses in Victoria and Tasmania.
Karly hopes to raise awareness for the charitable cause.
"Ronald McDonald House is a worthwhile charity," she said.
"It's probably saved our lives in some way.
"If people can support someone they know doing the ride or they want to organize something, then I'm sure it would be appreciated.
"Even the little things add up, such as donating on McHappy Day and rounding up the dollar amount to go to the charity.
"Could you imagine if everybody did that, even if it was 20 cents?"
For more information, to participate in the fundraiser or to donate, please visit: https://www.rmhcvictas.org.au/event/rfsk2023/rfsk-home-page
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
