Two critical after being struck by car in Stawell

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a serious collision which occurred in Stawell on March 15, 2023.
Emergency services were called to Cooper Street about 5.20pm after reports two men had been hit by a car.
The men were treated at the scene by ambulance crews and were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
It is alleged three pedestrians were walking near the intersection of Seaby Street and Cooper Street when two men were struck by a maroon Toyota Corolla.
Two male pedestrians from Stawell, a 53-year-old and a 23-year-old, were both taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old Stawell man, was arrested at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, with information or CCTV/dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
