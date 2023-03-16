The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

Two critical after being struck by car in Stawell

Updated March 16 2023 - 1:11pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two critical after being struck by car in Stawell

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a serious collision which occurred in Stawell on March 15, 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.