The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

Footballer and netballer back on track for fundraiser

March 16 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Haddow. Picture supplied.

For Lisa Haddow and Josh McDougall, returning to the netball court and football field isn't about reliving past glories, it's about helping their local community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.