With a popular location and private north-facing backyard, this home has been tastefully renovated leaving nothing for the new owners to do but enjoy. The lovely entrance, with leadlight door, leads to a central hallway. There is separate formal living and high ceilings throughout. The bright kitchen, meals and family living area is at the rear of the home to take full advantage of the outlook to the yard. The kitchen has a free standing cooker, dishwasher and range hood. There is a 10.5 x 6.5-metre garage, a carport, and workshop. Recently painted, quality fixtures and fittings, established gardens with fruit trees, and front and rear access. Scan the QR code to find out more.