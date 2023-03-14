The Stawell Times-News
Preliminary report on Northern Grampians Shire Council electoral structure review released

Updated March 15 2023 - 10:47am, first published 10:00am
An electoral representation advisory panel has reviewed the electoral structure of Northern Grampians Shire Council. File picture.

An electoral representation advisory panel has reviewed the electoral structure of Northern Grampians Shire Council, as part of a program reviewing 39 Victorian local councils.

