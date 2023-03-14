Preliminary report on Northern Grampians Shire Council electoral structure review released

An electoral representation advisory panel has reviewed the electoral structure of Northern Grampians Shire Council, as part of a program reviewing 39 Victorian local councils.
The preliminary report on the review of Northern Grampians Shire Council was published today, Wednesday March 15, and the response submissions period is now open.
Response submissions should address the options presented in the preliminary report.
The panel will look at the electoral structure of the local council. This includes if the council:
People interested in making a response submission can use the public submission tool or view other submission options on the Victorian Electoral Commission (VEC) website at vec.vic.gov.au/northern-grampians.
If people ask to speak in support of their response submission, an online public hearing will be held for Northern Grampians Shire Council on Wednesday April 12, 2023.
More information about the public hearing will soon be available on the council review page of the VEC website at vec.vic.gov.au/northern-grampians
