Regionalisation roadshow heading to Stawell to discuss 10 year plan

The Regional Australia Institute (RAI) will taking the Regionalisation Ambition 2032 roadshow to Stawell.
Alexandra Macaulay from the Regional Australia Institute said the Regionalisation Ambition was about setting targets for the next 10 years.
"We call it our regionalisation roadshow," she said.
The RAI launched its Regionalisation Ambition last year. It's about rebalancing the nation, looking at population, making sure regional areas a thriving, and built to be able to grow.
"Essentially this event is bringing that regionalisation ambition to Stawell.
"We have conversations with local community groups and businesses, so we can work together to rebalance the nation essentially."
Co-hosted by local members of the RAI's Regional Activators Alliance, the workshop will provide a platform to understand what regionalisation means and how your local ideas can be put into action.
Several experts, including CEO of Regional Australia Institute Liz Ritchie will address community members on the day.
"We'll have data from our research around several topics under the sun," Alexandra said.
"We're delivering the event in partnership with the Wimmer Development Association and the Northern Grampians Shire Council."
The event will take place at the North Park Community Sports Centre, Lamont Street, Stawell on March 29, 2023 between 9 am - 3 pm (with optional networking to follow).
Morning tea will be available on arrival, with official proceedings to kick off at 9.00 am.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
