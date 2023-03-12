The Pomonal Cricket Club has won its first Grampians Cricket Association A Grade grand final after defeating Swifts-Great Western at Central Park on Sunday, March 12, 2023.
A full report on the drought-breaking premiership on Monday.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.