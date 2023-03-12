The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Pomonal claims first Grampians Cricket Association A Grade grand final

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated March 12 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Pomonal Cricket Club has won its first Grampians Cricket Association A Grade grand final after defeating Swifts-Great Western at Central Park on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.