Year 11 students deliver meals, conections with intergenerational volunteering program

Eventide Homes have recently commenced an Intergenerational Volunteering program with Stawell Secondary College.
Read also: Driscoll AG expands to Stawell
The program involves the delivery of meals to the retirement village residents.
A friendly cohort of Year 11 students from the College collect the meals from the Eventide kitchen and deliver to residents throughout the Retirement Village.
The intergenerational connection brings benefits to all involved and allows the retirement village residents and volunteers to feel valued, and less isolated.
Both residents and students have appreciated the connection, with students noting how the deliveries and conversations bring a smile to many faces.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.