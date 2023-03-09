Six ways to use vertical space in your garden

Whether you're looking for added functionality, privacy or aesthetics, there is a range of ways you can maximise limited space and reclaim disregarded space in your garden. Picture Shutterstock.

Over the last few years, we've seen an explosion in the world of vertical gardening. Once thought of as something reserved for small spaces, more and more people are now embracing the idea of utilising vertical space to maximise growing capability in their gardens.



Whether you're tight on space or need to create some screening to provide privacy, utilising your garden's vertical space is definitely the way to go in 2023 and beyond.



Here are six innovative ways to make use of vertical space in your balcony, garden or patio. Whether you're looking for added functionality, privacy or aesthetics, we cover a range of ways you can maximise limited space and reclaim disregarded space in your garden.

Install a vertical water feature

Want to immerse yourself in the relaxing sounds of running water? Regardless of whether you're limited to a small apartment balcony or are simply looking to add a touch of zen to your backyard, nothing beats installing a wall water feature.



This type of water fountain is a great way to add a soothing touch to your outdoor space, but the benefits don't end there.

Wall fountains are a great way of adding humidity to your space, offering a variety of benefits to your skin, health and of course, your tropical plants! Water features can also help reduce stress and anxiety by promoting feelings of calm and peacefulness.



Furthermore, a wall water feature is a great way to make use of vertical space in bare walls and designs come in a variety of textures, materials, shapes and sizes. This means you'll be able to choose the perfect water feature for your space, regardless of space constraints.

Create a living wall

Another great way to make use of vertical space in your garden is to create a living wall. Also commonly referred to as a green wall, these vertical structures feature a variety of different plants and greenery attached to a wall, fence or trellis.



Generally, a living wall differs from a green facade/climbing vine structure in that the plants root in a structural support which is fastened to the wall itself. As such, your living wall receives water and nutrients from within the vertical support instead of from the ground.

One of the more creative (and impressive) small garden ideas around, engineering your own living wall can be a rewarding experience, and an easy way to add maximum impact to your small garden space with minimal effort.



As an added bonus, a living wall helps to purify the air, reduce and regulate the ambient temperature, and promotes biodiversity, especially if you live in an urban area or city apartment.

Beautify your fence with trailing vines

If you're looking to jazz up a boring fence or create some added privacy in your garden, nothing beats beautifying your vertical spaces with trailing vines. Commonly referred to as a green facade, this setup generally consists of a support structure and plants that are trained to cling to it and grow upwards.



Many people use trellises, training shoots, wire fences or fishing lines to promote both vertical and horizontal growth, for added privacy and beauty.

Of course, you will need to make sure your fence is suitable for vines and also that you've chosen a vine that won't cause damage to your structure. Some popular varieties of trailing plants include Boston Ivy, Winter Jasmine, Chinese Wisteria, Climbing Roses, Bambino Bougainvilleas and many more.



A fence, wall or structure covered in vines is one of the most classic and beautiful features you can add to your backyard or patio, and is a great way to provide a seamless link between structures and the garden.

Invest in a vertical hydroponic system

If you're interested in growing your own organic veggies, fruit and herbs in the comfort of your own backyard or balcony, look no further than a vertical hydroponic system. Vertical hydroponics is a method of growing plants without soil in a horizontal or vertical fashion, where mineral nutrients are provided through the water.

Many companies now offer vertical stacking/tower solutions for home use.These compact solutions are the ideal choice if you live in an apartment, or if you're simply looking to maximise your garden space and get the most bang for your buck.

Most importantly, these systems are designed for beginner growers and most come fully automated - all you have to do is top up the water and nutrient solution every couple of weeks.



With a vertical hydroponic system, you'll be able to grow a wide variety of produce on your balcony, deck or backyard, ranging from lettuce, herbs, tomatoes, spinach, kale, broccoli, swiss chard, and strawberries, just to name a few.

Spruce up your space with a vertical arch

If you're looking to add some instant magic to your garden landscape, look no further than a garden arch. Also known as an arbour, this is a freestanding structure that serves as a passageway and can support climbing vines and plants.



Typically, a garden arch will feature two side panels and a curved roof which may be open or closed. They also come in a variety of different designs and materials, with many opting for metal rebar due to its durability and ease of maintenance.

You can use a garden arch in a variety of spots in your landscape - it makes an ideal entryway for your yard, garden or patio and also provides ample support for trailing flowers (climbing roses, bougainvillaea, petunias, etc.) and produce such as pumpkins, zucchinis, cucumbers and pole beans.



Moreover, a well-positioned garden arch has the power to divide a garden into separate zones or alternatively, bring a disjointed garden together.

Hanging pots and planters

Drumroll....we saved the easiest for last. If you're looking for a project that you can complete in a matter of minutes or are simply lacking in garden space to begin with, including a few hanging pots and planters in your garden is a great way to make use of vertical space.



This solution is ideal for apartment balconies, pergolas and gazebos with existing roof structure, and is as simple as getting your hands on a toggle hook and a few decorative plants and pots.



Even if you don't have an existing roof structure in your balcony, all you have to do is purchase a couple of inexpensive hanging stakes that you can securely place into your garden bed or lawn.

One thing to keep in mind is the weight limitations of your toggle hook - you don't want to hang a particularly heavy ceramic pot without sufficient support, as chances are it will end up falling and shattering, on top of damaging your ceiling.



Luckily, there are many DIY planter hanging kits available online or pre-made ones you can pick up from your local hardware or department store. They are an inexpensive and great way to bring life to any empty space.

