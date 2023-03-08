The Stawell Times-News
Murray MacPherson celebrates 50 years at Stawell Athletic Club

Updated March 9 2023 - 10:58am, first published 10:15am
Murray MacPherson. Picture supplied.

With two terms as president, a Life Membership in 1993 and a Centenary of Federation Medal for services to the Stawell Athletic Club, Murray MacPherson will celebrate 50 years at the athletic club in June.

