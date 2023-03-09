Driscoll AG expands to Stawell

Agricultural cooperative Driscoll AG has expanded its operations, with a Stawell-based office now in Stawell.
Situated at 60 Burgh Street, right behind Carey Covers, the space joins Driscoll's Maryborough and St Arnaud bases of operations.
Driscoll AG offer localised agronomy advice specialising in crop protection, seed, fertiliser and grain accumulation.
Director and senior agronomist Troy Driscoll said he and the team are excited about the opportunities the Stawell office brings them.
"We look forward to the challenges and opportunities that may create themselves going forward," Mr Driscoll said.
To celebrate the opening, the team is inviting the community to drop by on Wednesday, March 15, from 5pm.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
