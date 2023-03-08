Pioneers set to profit from pre-season

Much like a juicy volley in the penalty area, the Stawell Pioneers Soccer Club are ready to strike.
Fresh from finishing third in the South West Victorian Football Association 2022 season with a 6-4-2 record, the senior's manager Rob Lembo said the club is ready to take the next step.
"The seniors made the finals and the under-14s played in the grand final," Lembo said.
"We're keep to go that next step this year."
Already preseason training squads boasts several experienced players; hower Lembo said you don't need to be Kaka or Messi to pull on the boots for the Pioneers.
"If anyone's interested in playing at all, come along and have a kick," Lembo said.
"We're a family Club that is very focused on welcoming migrants."
Lembo believes expanding the club's player numbers is a recipe for success.
"This year we're trying to introduce an under-17s team and hopefully a women's team.
"It's a mixed competition, meaning men and women play alongside each other. We have a mixed under-12, under-14 and under 17s.
"The association has started a reserve competition, so we're trying to get enough numbers for two sides this year.
"We're also looking for people with coaching experience or want a coach at any level, particularly seniors."
The South West Victorian Football Association features nine strong clubs from Portland - who won last year's competition - as well as Warrnambool, Port Fairy, Hamilton, Corangamite and Kerang.
The majority of matches are played on Sunday.
Juniors train Tuesdays and Fridays 4.15pm, and seniors train at 6pm Wednesdays and Sundays.
For more information call Rob Lembo on 0419 886 335.
