Grampians Health Stawell begins antenatal physiotherapy classes for expectant mums

Grampians Health has started antenatal physiotherapy classes for pregnant women in Stawell, further expanding the range of its allied health services in the campus.
Antenatal physiotherapy classes aim to educate pregnant women on the benefits of physiotherapy during pregnancy and will cover topics such as abdominal care, continence, back care, exercise during pregnancy, sleeping, preparing for labour and post-natal recovery.
The classes, which started from February 6 in Stawell, are conducted via telehealth once a month, allowing the participants to join from the comfort of their homes.
Grampians Health Team Leader (physiotherapy, podiatry and allied health assistants), Julia Boatman said certain kind of posture-related pain could be easily solved if they have access to physiotherapy.
"There is widespread misinformation about pain in pregnancy and the purpose of these classes is to let mums know when things are alright and when they're not," she said.
"Our goal is to provide as much support as needed early on in the pregnancy."
The antenatal physiotherapy classes are tailored for women who are still in the early stages of their pregnancies and will focus on educating them on how to manage posture-related pain.
Ms Boatman said class participants also had an option of booking an appointment with a physiotherapist in Grampians Health Stawell hospital if they needed a more detailed consultation.
Deputy Chief Operating Officer Hospitals - West, Grampians Health Carolyn Robertson said the start of antenatal physiotherapy classes was part of their efforts to enhance our service offerings in Stawell and to make care more accessible for the local community.
"Our vision for Grampians Health Stawell is to transform it into a contemporary and sustainable health service by striving to expand the range of services available at the campus," she said.
Aside from Stawell, antenatal physiotherapy classes are currently provided in Grampians Health's Ballarat campus. The classes are expected to begin in Grampians Health's Horsham campus by April.
Those interested in joining the antenatal physiotherapy classes can call Grampians Health Stawell's Allied Health reception on 5358 8531 or email ahreception@srh.org.au
