The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

Grampians Health Stawell begins antenatal physiotherapy classes for expectant mums

March 8 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julia Boatman, Team Leader (physiotherapy, podiatry and allied health assistants), Grampians Health assists a patient during her consultation. Picture supplied.

Grampians Health has started antenatal physiotherapy classes for pregnant women in Stawell, further expanding the range of its allied health services in the campus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.