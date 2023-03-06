The Stawell Times-News

Stawell residents to have their say on proposed acetylene facility

Vera Demertzis
By Vera Demertzis
Updated March 7 2023 - 3:24pm, first published 8:00am
Stawell residents to have their say on proposed acetylene facility

The Stawell community is invited to have their say on the proposed acetylene recycling facility.

