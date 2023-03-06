Stawell residents to have their say on proposed acetylene facility

The Stawell community is invited to have their say on the proposed acetylene recycling facility.
The Environment Protection Authority Victoria (EPA) has received a development licence application from Enviropacific Services Limited.
The application proposes a new acetylene cylinder recycling facility. It will be located at 25-35 Horsham Road, Stawell.
It would have the capacity to process approximately 20,000 to 25,000 cylinders per year (depending on cylinder size).
Cylinder recycling is a three-step process:
The facility will recycle cylinders currently stored at the Lemon Springs site.
Enviropacific was the successful bidder of a national tender process for the disposal of the acetylene cylinders at Lemon Springs.
The EPA invites anyone who feels they may be affected by the proposed development activities to submit their comments by the survey on this page or by email to permissioning.engagement@epa.vic.gov.au
Public comments submitted before 11:59 pm, March 23, 2023 will be considered.
The proposed recycling facility to processes and dispose of end-of-life acetylene cylinders was first announced in February 2023.
Australia's first purpose-built, end-of-life acetylene cylinder treatment and disposal centre will be constructed at Stawell.
The disposal facility will enable the clean-up of approximately 50,000 allegedly illegally dumped and buried acetylene cylinders at the Lemon Springs site and provide an ongoing national solution for recycling and safe disposal of used acetylene cylinders.
The EPA has moved on to the final site of the Lemon Springs clean-up project.
Waste has now been removed from 30 of the 32 sites identified and 16 of them have been backfilled with clean soil.
More than 1,400 tonnes of liquid waste and 7,500 tonnes of contaminated soil has been removed from the site.
More than 25,000 tonnes of contaminated soil have been discovered. Where possible soil is being dealt with at an onsite facility, once clean, it will be reused for backfilling.
Excavation of acetylene cylinders is also continuing, with more than 43,000 cylinders removed to date.
All excavation sites have been pumped dry and the water has been relocated to the evaporation dam.
The onsite wastewater treatment plant has been turned off over this warmer period and has treated more than 2,400 kilolitres of wastewater to date.
Additional groundwater wells have been installed on the site in various locations to expand the monitoring network.
No contamination to groundwater has been identified to date.
The EPA will continue to conduct regular sampling of groundwater and will keep the community updated with the results.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
