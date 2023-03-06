Swifts/Great Western Captain Sam Cocks scored 171 in his side's A-Grade semi final victory over Rhymney/Moyston.
Cocks scored centuries in rounds 11 and 12 of the regular season as Swifts/Great Western finished as minor premiers.
In the other semi final, third-placed Pomonal defeated second St Andrews at Alexandra Oval.
At Central Park, Swifts/Great Western won the toss and batted. Swifts/Great Western made 3/241 off 40 overs.
Cocks's 171 included 17 fours and 10 sixes.
Jack Cann made 45 batting at number three.
Three bowlers took wickets for Rhymney/Moyston.
Mitchell Hill was economical with 0/29 off eight overs.
In reply, Rhymney/Moyston were bowled out for 75. Only captain Trevor Quick managed to get beyond double figures.
Batting at number three, Quick scored 30 and was the ninth wicket to fall as the rest of the batting order crumbled.
Swifts/Great Western opening bowler Aaron Greenough took 4/4 off eight overs as Rhymney/Moyston fell in 32.3 overs.
At Alexandra Oval, St Andrews won the toss and batted first.
Only Adam Haslett (18) and James Hosking (11) passed double figures as they were bowled out for 57 in 25.2 overs.
Corey Taylor took 5/14 off 6.2 overs and Lachie Green had figures of 3/20 off his eight overs.
St Andrews took two wickets late in the Pomonal run chase, but it did not stop them as they cruised to a seven-wicket win.
Captain Matt Peel made 26 not out at number four as Pomonal reached the target after 25 overs.
Adam Haslett took 1/12 off eight overs with the ball in hand.
The grand final will be played at Central Park on Sunday, March 12.
Swifts/Great Western had a comprehensive win over Rhymney/Moyston at Great Western Recreational Reserve.
Swifts/Great Western won the toss and sent Rhymney/Moyston into bat.
The innings could not have started any worse as Neil Blizzard was dismissed the first ball that he faced.
The rest of the batting order did not fare much better, Lachlan Lee was the only batter to make double figures.
Lee made 11 as Rhymney/Moyston were bowled out for 27 in 27.4 overs.
Marc Brilliant took 3/6 off seven overs and Jack Haney took 2/1 in 2.4 overs.
Swifts/Great Western took little time to reach the target.
Opener Jacob Dunn scored a run-a-ball 14 not out in four overs for the loss of one wicket.
Lachlan Lee took the only wicket.
Halls Gap defeated Halls Gap 2 in the other semi final.
Halls Gap won the toss and batted at Halls Gap Recreation Reserve.
Keeper Charlie McIntosh batted the entire 40 overs and posted a total of 125 not out in his sides 2/213.
Captain Luke Stevens also made 65.
Riley Reid was the pick of the bowlers for Halls Gap 2 with 1/14 off four overs.
In reply, Halls Gap 2 was bowled out for 93.
Riley Reid top-scored for Halls Gap 2 with 25, opener Brodie Kindred and captain Leslie Pyke scored 19 runs.
Four bowlers for Halls Gap took two wickets, Caleb Bretherton was the pick of them with 2/24 off eight overs.
The grand final will be played at Central Park on Saturday, March 11.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
