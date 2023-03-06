Victorian mine rescue competition to be held in Stawell

The Victorian Mine Rescue Competition (VMRC) is coming to Stawell in October 2023.
The VMRC is a mine rescue and emergency response capacity building exercise.
More than 150 people are expected to attend.
MCA Victoria is proud to host this annual training exercise for mine emergency response teams, and to build knowledge of emergency services agencies around mine rescue capabilities and roles.
VMRC contributes to the minerals industry's commitment to zero harm and the MCA's aim to support safe and healthy workplaces.
VMRC sees mine rescue and emergency response teams from mine sites around Victoria and Australia compete against each other in a variety of simulated emergency situations to put their skills to the test, and share their extensive knowledge with each other.
Over the last 30 years, VMRC has hosted teams from across Australia and conducted competitions across Victoria including Latrobe Valley, Wonthaggi, Bendigo and Seymour.
VMRC supports mine rescue teams by providing joint exercises with emergency services agencies to provide training in a challenging but fun environment, increase understanding of the broader emergency response arrangements, build team relationships of trust and respect, and create a forum for ERT teams to meet and learn from each other. That is the spirit of VMRC.
The Victorian Mine Rescue Competition will be held between 20-22 October 20-22, 2023 in Stawell.
Registrations for mine rescue teams will open In March.
Team numbers are capped at 10 with preference given to Victorian mines and MCA members.
Any mine ERT team can take part in VMRC and expressions of interest can be directed to the MCA, please email minerescue@minerals.org.au.
