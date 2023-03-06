The Stawell Times-News

Victorian mine rescue competition to be held in Stawell

March 6 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victorian mine rescue competition to be held in Stawell

The Victorian Mine Rescue Competition (VMRC) is coming to Stawell in October 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.