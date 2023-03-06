The Stawell Times-News

Grampians Health leaders meet with Stawell community to discuss current and future developments

March 6 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grampians Health leaders meet with Stawell community to discuss current and future developments

Grampians Health's Stawell site hosted its Annual General Meeting last week where the Board convened to discuss all the current and future developments.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.