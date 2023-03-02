Annual Grampians Texture workshops coming to Halls Gap, Pomonal

The Grampians National Park will come alive with all things textile for the annual Grampians Texture.
Grampians Texture will return to Halls Gap and Pomonal from March 18 to 23, 2023.
Coordinator of Grampians Texture Adelle Rohrsheim said they were excited to once again to run its annual textile program in Halls Gap and Pomonal.
The workshop program will include all things textile, including, felting, natural dyeing, embroidery by hand and machine, basket making, paper making, crotchet, weaving, ink and indigo, book making, mixed media, and more.
Adelle Rohrsheim said this year would have more than 360 students participating in 34 different workshops over the six days to learn new skills from amazing national and international artists.
"Over the past 15 years Grampians Texture continues to grow in popularity," she said.
"The event that started in a small way has grown enormously in reputation and now attracts a large and very keen group of students interested in exploring new and diverse skills in textiles.
"The workshop program offers two, four and six day workshops, and provides an opportunity for people to build their artistic practice and gain professional development."
A Twilight Makers Market from 4:30-6:30pm Saturday March 18 in the forecourt at the Halls Gap HUB.
Students and tutors will sell their hand crafted wares: jewellery, felting, hand dyed fibres, scarves, eco dyed fibres and clothing, vintage and recycled fabric printing and more at the market.
The Grampian Arts Market Place, will also have a pop-up shop selling a vast range of supplies for textile artists, including fibre, yarns, books, fabrics, hand-made papers and vintage kimonos and so much more.
Market Place will be open for the week in the Halls Gap Visitor Information Centre from 8am-5pm.
Eliza-Jane Gilchrist is the artist in residence and will be there with her workshop 'the Strange Garden'.
Strange Garden is a participatory workshop that engages the community and local schools in building a beautiful installation out of cardboard, representing an abstract garden. Community drop-in workshops will be at the Market Place most days during Textures and until 6:30pm Saturday and Tuesday evenings.
Come and see the workshop artworks on display for the public Sunday March 19 at 4pm and Thursday March 23, 3:30pm at the Halls Gap HUB hall.
For more information go to www.grampianarts.com.au
