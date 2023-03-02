Police are investigating a single vehicle crash in Halls Gap.
Investigators believe the collision occurred on Grampians Road, north of Mt Victory Road just before 9am, Thursday March 2, 2023.
A female driver and a child sustained critical injuries.
They have been airlifted to hospital.
The road is currently open, however temporary closures may be put in place.
Motorists are advised to drive with caution and allow additional travel time if their trip cannot be delayed.
