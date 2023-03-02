The Stawell Times-News

Driver, child airlifted to hospital following crash at Halls Gap

Updated March 2 2023 - 12:09pm, first published 11:44am
A female driver and a child have been airlifted to hospital. File picture.

Police are investigating a single vehicle crash in Halls Gap.

