Brass band looking for new members

The Stawell City Brass Band is opening its doors to new and prospective members this month.
A 'Come and Try' night is scheduled for Thursday, March 9, at the bands headquarters, at 52 Wakeham Street.
President Daryl Deutscher said the night is open to everyone from the novice to the seasoned veteran.
"The night is open to people of all musical abilities... or none," he said.
"You don't need to have musical experience in a brass instrument; other instruments are warmly welcomed to play along at our 'Come and Try' Night. Any Thursday night of that matter."
The president said age is not an issue.
"All age groups are welcome. A lot of our current members only learned to play music later in life," he noted.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/StawellCityBrassBand.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
