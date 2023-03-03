Players battle for title in thrilling finale

...minor premiers Frew Foods will lock horns with Grampians Joinery, who appear to be peaking at the right time of the year.- Joel Freeland
The stage is set for a thrilling finale to what has been a bumper year of tennis in the Stawell Tennis Club David O'Jones/Frew Foods International Saturday Morning Junior Competition.
It all kicked off in October, and now here we are five months later, the grand finalists have been decided, and now it comes down to who can perform when the pressure is at its greatest.
In the A Grade, minor premiers Frew Foods will lock horns with Grampians Joinery, who appear to be peaking at the right time of the year.
Some interesting individual battles inside the team contest will make for great viewing from a spectator's perspective, with no duel more mouth-watering than at the top, where it is also a case of sibling rivalry, with Grampians Joinery's Jack Reading and younger brother and Frews skipper Archer, ready to go to war.
Archer is well supported by Shiloh Walls, Charlie Dunn, Eve Jones, Billy Wilson and Kasey Huggard, all of whom have displayed consistent tennis all season, and this consistency is why they enter as favourites.
Jack's Grampians Joinery team isn't a one man show, with Lexi Gooden, Arley Perry, Willow Freeland, Archie McPherson and Tom Jess all capable of being match winners on their day.
The wildcard in the deck may just be young McPherson, with his competitive drive and determination tailor made for this situation.
Read also: Luxury tram stay on horizon for vineyard
This is likely to be decided in the final set or two, and who ends up holding the premiership shield, may come down to a slice of good fortune.
In the B Grade, Findex have been the competition pace setters all season, and continued their march toward the promised land with a comprehensive victory in the semi-final.
It really is hard to see Findex being beaten when you look at their side on paper, and the results they've produced all year, but as we know stranger things have happened, so you can't rule out Frew Foods.
For Findex it's Riley Norman who leads the way, and has been the dominant player in the B Grade competition, with his supporting act consisting of Tanner Freeland, Sam Margetson, Manon Walls and Asha Crawford, who are also all capable of big wins.
Frew Foods will be brimming with confidence from last week's victory, and with nothing to lose, will likely play with reckless abandon, and look to Lewis Nicholson to lead the charge, with Flynn Davies, Will Freeland, Mia Bailey and Lenka Grobbelaar all looking to elevate their games to levels not seen this season.
If they don't allow Findex to get the jump on them early, they are a chance of winning, but overall, this looks like a Findex premiership for the taking.
The C Grade premiership could come down to, not a matter of who is the better team, but which players are switched on, on the day.
Grampians Joinery took out the minor premiership and enjoyed a comfortable victory last week, so will fancy their chances of claiming the silverware, but in what's been a topsy turvy competition all season long, Findex would also rate themselves a huge chance of being premiers.
Grampians Joinery are led by Charles Carter, with his younger brother Henry also in the line-up, while they are complimented by Oliver Grant, Edie McPherson and Marianne Duxson.
Read also: Grampians bowls grand finals decided
This settled combination could prove critical in the wash up, with Findex entering the Grand Final with a depleted line up.
Unfortunately, sisters Tilly and Harper Maher are unavailable this week, and we'll see Minay Grobbelaar and Lexi Bailey fill the void.
Findex's regular team members Blake Sanger, Alex Norman and Tom Margetson will all be keen for a strong showing, but I am leading towards Grampians Joinery to bring home the chocolates.
Read also: Regional growth needs better planning
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.