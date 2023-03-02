Cream rises to the top for Eloise's van

Sometimes, the simplest ideas are often the best.
Eloise Ciavatta wasn't sure her mobile coffee van business - Milk and Beans - would take off. However, if the past month is any indication, she's on a winner.
"I've been swept off my feet," she said.
"It's been flat out for the last three weeks, especially in the mornings."
Positioned in the western car park of Cato Lake, Milk and Beans worked closely with the Northern Grampians Shire Council to ensure the businesses was not breaching any local bylaws.
"I actually bought the van and then asked the council for permission - probably not the best way of doing business," she said. "Fortunately, the council have been nothing but supportive."
With a wealth of experience in hospitality Ms Ciavatta is looking forward to the future.
"I've had a lot of people approach me about going out to events, but I'll take things one day at a time," she said.
Milk and Beans is open Tuesday to Friday from 8am to 2pm.
Read also: Luxury tram stay on horizon for vineyard
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.