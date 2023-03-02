The Stawell Times-News
Our Business

Cream rises to the top for Eloise's van

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
March 3 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Milk and Beans owner and operator Eloise Ciavatta. The coffee van is open at Cato Lake Tuesday-Friday from 8am to 2pm. Picture by Ben Fraser

Sometimes, the simplest ideas are often the best.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.