Stawell Little Athletics will be sending five athletes to compete in Little Athletics Victoria's 2022/23 Coles State Track and Field Championships.
Xyrus, Archie,Darcy, Austin and Kynan are heading to the State track and field championships at Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium, this Saturday, March 11, and finishing on Sunday, March 12.
Xyrus Gragasin is the youngest, he'll compete in the boys under-12 100m, long jump and triple jump.
Archie Hoffman will enter the boys under-13 discuss and shot put.
Darcy Venn will put her hurdling to the task in the girls 80m and 200m hurdles, as well as the girls shot put.
Austin Tyers will enter the under 15 boys discus and javelin events.
And Kynan Stasinowsky will compete in the boys under-16 200m and 400m events.
President of the Stawell Little Athletics Centre, Elishia Swain, spoke of how the athletes have been training since September for the regional carnival and state championships.
"They put a lot of hard work into training for it to go to regionals and then to do very well and qualify for state," Swain said.
The competition at this year's Western Country Regional carnival was particularly strong according to Swain.
"All of the kids that went to regionals, they all had tremendous scores and they had personal bests galore," Swain said.
"They were just up against a really, really big competition this year. I think we had 16 that went ... all but a couple medaled."
While popularity in Little Athletics has died down over the last few years, Swain said increased engagement from the centre is bringing involvement up.
"I think it's becoming more known to a lot of families, that we're there, because a lot of them actually didn't realise that there was athletics," Swain said.
