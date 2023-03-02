On the high side of Brown Street, with a corner allotment and rear access to the yard, this two-bedroom home plus bungalow makes an ideal starter or potential investment option. The steel-clad home offers a modern kitchen with dual-fuel cooking, a dishwasher, pantry and breakfast bar. The four-piece bathroom includes a separate shower, stylish freestanding bath and floating vanity. More features are instant hot water system and reverse-cycle comfort in the house and bungalow. Outside you have an undercover barbecue area, veggie patch, garden shed, carport - even a chook run for your own fresh eggs. Beaut house, great location, genuine vendor seeking to relocate and be with family.