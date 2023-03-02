House of the Week
Bed 3 | Bath 1 | Car 2
On the high side of Brown Street, with a corner allotment and rear access to the yard, this two-bedroom home plus bungalow makes an ideal starter or potential investment option. The steel-clad home offers a modern kitchen with dual-fuel cooking, a dishwasher, pantry and breakfast bar. The four-piece bathroom includes a separate shower, stylish freestanding bath and floating vanity. More features are instant hot water system and reverse-cycle comfort in the house and bungalow. Outside you have an undercover barbecue area, veggie patch, garden shed, carport - even a chook run for your own fresh eggs. Beaut house, great location, genuine vendor seeking to relocate and be with family.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.