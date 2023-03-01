The Stawell Times-News

Luxury tram accommodation in motion for Hounds Run vineyard

Vera Demertzis
By Vera Demertzis
March 1 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A luxury tram stay is on the horizon for Hounds Run vineyard in Great Western. Picture Hounds Run Facebook page.

A luxury tram stay is on the horizon for Hounds Run vineyard in Great Western.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vera Demertzis

Vera Demertzis

Senior Journalist

Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.