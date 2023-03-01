A luxury tram stay is on the horizon for Hounds Run vineyard in Great Western.
Winemaker and Hounds Run owner Haydn Black, said he planned to fix an old tram and turn it into an accommodation stay.
"We put in an application through VicTrack for the reinventing trams," he said.
"You have to tell them what you're going to do with them, and we got offered the tram.
Now we are spending a lot of money trying to figure it out.
"It's going to be one-bedroom just for couples.
"Proper luxury with a big deck and in the middle of the vineyard."
Haydn hopes to have the tram finished this year.
"We're trying to finish off the ceiling," he said.
"We've got to do some more decking. Ideally, it was supposed to be done by now, so we're probably looking at towards the end of the year"
The tram isn't Haydn's first foray into accommodation on his vineyard, with a tiny home on the property since 2019.
"The tiny house has been there since 2019, before the pandemic," he said.
"It went pretty well, and now things."
Along with the tram, Hadyn and Lucy have also purchased a silo.
"Initially, we put in the application for the tram," he said.
"We missed out on the first round offer, so we were looking at other things and found a silo pretty close to home.
"So we transported that back home, and we were going to turn that into a tiny house, and then they got back to us about the trams.
"So we've been concentrating on the tram."
While the silo hasn't been utilised so far, Haydn said it could potentially be used as a cellar door or accommodation.
The cellar door is not 100 per cent confirmed," he said.
"It's about six metres in diameter and six metres in height.
"We've found a bit of recycled curved glass, a bit like a revolving door, and it has the same curve as the silo.
"It would have this amazing view out of this huge curved window that looks over the west side of the Grampians."
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
