The Stawell Times-News

Regional Victorians Opposed to Duck Shooting calls for duck season cancellation

February 28 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: Eleanor Dilley.

Regional Victorians Opposed to Duck Shooting inc (RVOTDS) has called for the 2023 native duck and quail shoots to be cancelled.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.