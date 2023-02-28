The Stawell Times-News

Swifts/Great Western title favourites ahead of Grampians cricket finals

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated March 1 2023 - 1:58pm, first published 10:30am
Reigning premiers Swifts/Great Western are favourites are chasing their sixth premiership in a row with the start of Grampians Cricket Association finals on Saturday, March 4. Picture supplied.

Swifts/Great Western start yet another Grampian cricket finals campaign as title favourite after wrapping up the minor premiership and finishing six points clear of their nearest rival St Andrews.

