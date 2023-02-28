Swifts/Great Western title favourites ahead of Grampians cricket finals

Swifts/Great Western start yet another Grampian cricket finals campaign as title favourite after wrapping up the minor premiership and finishing six points clear of their nearest rival St Andrews.
Chasing their sixth premiership in a row, Swifts/Great Western face fourth-placed Rhymney/Moyston in the first semi-final at Central Park.
On the other side of the draw St Andrews face Pomonal at Alexandra Oval, with the winners of the two games to meet in the grand final which in a first will be held at Central Park on Sunday, March 12.
Casting his eye over the top four Grampians Cricket Association president Marc Brilliant said Swifts deserved the favourite tag.
"They haven't missed the final series throughout the past 20 years and I'd say they are favorites to win their semi-final and go on to win the final," Brilliant said.
"But finals are cutthroat so you never he never actually know what might happen on the day and upsets happen."
With the form batter of the season in Sam Cocks with three centuries, including back-to-back tons in his past two matches, and a strong attack led by Matt Heffer, Swifts/Great Western have plenty of batting and bowling depth.
Rhymney/Moyston will need to get Cocks out cheaply to have any hope. Their key players will be Daniel Taylor with the bat and father and son bowling combination David and Glenn Cosgriff.
"If they can get Sam Cocks cheaply, you just never know what might happen, but I think Swifts will still be able to get enough runs on the board and have strong enough bowling attack to get the job done," Brilliant said.
Swifts/Great Western have won their two clashes against Rhymney/Moyston this season including a 182-run smashing in round 11 in which Cocks score 161 not out.
The other semi-final between St Andrews and Pomonal should be a far tighter contest and harder to pick the winner, but Brilliant said he expected St Andrews to get home and meet Swifts/Great Western in the grand final.
St Andrews are the only team to have beaten Swifts/Great Western this season and in their most recent game game against Pomonal cruised to a seven-wicket win after dismissing them for just 105 in round 12.
They had some handy inclusions after Christmas including Jack Ganley. He's been batting at the top of the order and I think he made a big 80 against Chalambar," Brilliant said.
"They are a really young team right across the board, they're all sort of mid 20s. They've got good quality bowling and pretty strong batting and they're the sort of guys who will have a bit of a go like so the scoreboard can click over pretty quickly."
Brilliant expects all-rounders Adam Haslett and Tom Mills to be key players for St Andrews.
Pomonal's frontline bowling pair of Lachy Dalkin and Lachie Green will be pivotal to their success, along with spinner Corey Taylor.
"They are pretty steady right down the line in their batting, but their top three of Clayton Mackley, Corey Taylor and Matt Peel are the ones who will need to score run. Matt Peel has a real dash and get away quickly to some runs," Brilliant said.
The B Grade semi-finals will be between Swifts/Great Western and Rhymney/Moyston and Halls Gap 1 and Halls Gap 2. The two winners will progress to the grand final
This year the B Grade grand final has been scheduled for Saturday at Central Park, with the A Grade grand final on Sunday.
Monday's public holiday is a spare day in case of rain.
All games this Saturday start at noon to allow players time to attend the Grampians Cricket Association presentation night which starts at 6.30pm on Saturday at the Ararat RSL Club.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.