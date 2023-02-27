The Stawell Times-News
Police

Police seek witnesses to assault in Seaby Street, Stawell on February 17

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated February 27 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 3:30pm
Police are seeking witnesses to an assault near Central Park in Stawell about 8.15pm on Friday, February 17.

Local News

