A 39-year-old man is helping Stawell police with their inquiries into an assault on two people in Seaby Street, near Central Park, about 8.15pm on Friday, February 17.
Police have called for witnesses to the alleged assault near the Gift Hotel to either contract Stawell Police on 5358 8222 or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A police spokesperson said there was no association or connection with the hotel and the assault.
Police spoke to a man wanted in connection with the incident later in the evening, but no charges have been made at this stage.
