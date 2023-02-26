A 36-year-old Stawell woman was flown by air ambulance to Royal Melbourne Hospital in critical condition after a single vehicle crash on Landsborough Road at Joel South on Sunday, February 26, at about 8.10pm.
The woman was unconscious in the vehicle's wreckage when police and ambulance crews arrived on the scene, about 20km east of Stawell.
Sergeant Peter Young, from Stawell police, said the car was on its side, and police broke the sunroof and the windscreen to get the woman out.
"The SES had some problems with their truck and hadn't arrived so we just managed to smash the windscreen and the sunroof and dragged her out through there as the ambos were a bit concerned about her," he said.
Sgt Young said it appeared the vehicle had struck the railing on the side of the road and then rolled.
"We're still investigating the cause of Sunday night's accident, but there was no indication that speed was involved," he said.
The man's death took the Victoria road toll to an alarming 58 compared with 42 at the same time last year.
There has been an alarming rise in the number of deaths on country Victorian roads in the first two months of the year.
This includes the death of a 28-year-old South Australian man in a single car rollover at Lillimur on Wednesday, February 22.
His passenger, a 26-year-old South Australian woman, was taken to the hospital in a critical condition.
Sgt Young said, unfortunately, fatal single vehicle accidents were all too common on country Victorian roads.
"Whether it's kangaroos, fatigue, speed limits, road conditions I don't know, but it's alarming," he said.
"We brought out a campaign a while ago advising people to "stay straight and break" for kangaroos because people would unnecessarily swerve and roll cars trying to avoid kangaroos.
"We sort of go through phases where kangaroos cause a lot of accidents. Then maybe fatigue comes into play as well."
