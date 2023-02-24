Grampians Health assures council of commitment to quality service

Northern Grampians Shire Council mayor Kevin Erwin has issued a statement surrounding concerns over access to health services.
Cr Erwin said Grampians Health had reassured the council that general practitioner (GP) and anaesthetist services will be maintained at both Stawell District Hospital and Stawell Medical Centre.
"Grampians Health are committed to providing, and improving access to, quality patient care," he said.
"Throughout ongoing communications, I have also been assured that Grampians Health is actively recruiting staff to meet the needs of our community and I am very pleased to note that they are working to improve communication with local residents by holding a drop-in session facilitated by senior staff.
"As Mayor, I take pride in representing community concerns and would like you to know that Northern Grampians Shire Council is aware of the apprehension that surrounds access to health services in our community.
"The ability to access a reliable and quality health service is vital, and I appreciate the impact that the availability of services, or lack thereof, has on the lives of our residents."
Cr Erwin said he would continue to advocate on behalf of the community. to ensure that the shire was a place where residents loved to live, and work.
"Northern Grampians Shire is extremely blessed to have, and truly appreciate, the dedicated and hard-working local staff that work in our health service and, on behalf of council and the wider community, I would like to extend my appreciation to you all," he said.
