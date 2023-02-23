The Stawell Times-News

Grampians Health honours Stawell resident Peter Martin with a Life Governor award

Updated February 23 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 5:00pm
Stawell Life Governor Peter Martin with his award following the ceremony. Picture supplied.

Former board chair of Stawell Regional Health and active community member Peter Martin was presented with Grampians Health's Life Governor Award in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the local hospital.

Local News

