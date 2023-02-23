The Stawell Times-News

Stawell junior tennis heads into semi-finals

By Joel Freeland
February 23 2023 - 12:00pm
Stawell junior tennis semi-finals start this week..

The final round is done and dusted in the Stawell Tennis Club Frew Foods International/David O'Jones Mitre 10 junior competition, and now we move forward to the cut-throat semi-finals.

