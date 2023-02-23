Stawell junior tennis heads into semi-finals

The final round is done and dusted in the Stawell Tennis Club Frew Foods International/David O'Jones Mitre 10 junior competition, and now we move forward to the cut-throat semi-finals.
The big question is who will elevate their game when the pressure is at its greatest, will a star be born this finals series?
In the A Grade, Frew Foods International sewed up the minor premiership with a tight win over second placed Findex, in what was potentially a grand final preview.
Frew Foods will take on fourth place Delahunty Plumbing who are fresh off the bye, and have nothing to lose.
Delahunty Plumbing are led by the competitions number one male, Jack Stevens, with Tora Crawford offering solid support
However they will have their work cut out against the well-balanced Frew Foods attack, featuring Charlie Dunn, Eve Jones and Billy Wilson as their most consistent performers during the regular season.
The second semi will see Findex and Grampians Joinery lock horns, with both teams evenly matched and separated by just three points on the ladder at seasons end.
Findex is a real family affair, with the side consisting of three Summerfield siblings and two Sullivan brothers, with Ewan Kellas the odd one out.
Findex have relied on everyone contributing week in, week out, and will look for more of the same, but will find a worthy adversary in Grampians Joinery, with Jack Reading, Willow Freeland and Tom Jess seemingly holding the key to victory.
In the B Grade, it appears to be Findex's premiership to lose, as they finished an incredible 41 points clear of their nearest rival on the ladder.
Findex tuned up for the finals series with a huge 9 set to 3 win against the third placed team in the last round, and will now take on Grampians Joinery who enter the finals with a sense of belief after a thrilling win last week.
For Findex, the whole team have had a stellar season, Riley Norman, Tanner Freeland, Sam Margetson, Manon Walls and Asha Crawford have taken all before them thus far, while for the underdogs Grampians Joinery, they'll be looking for Charlie Sullivan and Jack Duxson to inspire their team.
Delahunty Plumbing and Frew Food International will square off in the other semi.
Hunter Newberry has been a revelation for Delahunty Plumbing since being elevated and just may prove the difference in this contest, with the pressure on Flynn Davies to negate his influence on the match.
Frew Foods International will look to Mia Bailey and Lenka Grobbelaar to catapult them to victory.
Two teams stood out from the crowd in the C Grade, with Grampians Joinery and Delahunty Plumbing streets ahead of the chasing pack.
Minor premiers, Grampians Joinery will look to Oliver Grant, Edie McPherson and Marianne Duxson to continue their blistering form, as they tackle Farrers Tyrepower, with Lenny Field and Max Laslett needing to be at their best to have any chance of causing a boil over.
On paper, Delahunty Plumbing and Findex appears to be a one-sided affair, but anything can happen in finals, and if Blake Sanger and Tom Margetson can produce their best tennis, then Findex can dare to dream.
Cameron Christian, Nash Santuccione and Sophie O'Callaghan have been the linchpins of Delahunty Plumbings season, and will be looking to continue that trend for another two weeks.
