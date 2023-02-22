Hart flexes muscles to win Stawell tennis A1 Men by 10 games

The latest round of the Stawell Tennis Clubs David O'Jones Mitre 10 Friday Night Competition was a real battle of attrition, with the excessively hot conditions making life difficult for some players.
In the Stawell Mitre 10 A1 Men competition, Blair Hart flexed his muscles, with three big victories over his hapless opponents, 8-4, 8-1, 8-2. Hart showed no mercy to finish 10 games clear of his nearest rival.
In the A2 Men, Ben Martin just held out his more experienced adversaries Malcolm Raggart and Howard Dunn to earn the right to challenge the A1's next week. Just two games separated the three competitors at night's end.
In the A Ladies, Claire Monaghan continued her rich vein of form, again accounting for her opponents quite comfortably, this time to the tune of 8-4,8-4, 8-2, to finish eight games clear.
In the Carey Covers B Ladies, Cass Coffey won all three sets in convincing fashion, which will see her return to tackle the A Ladies, of which she is no stranger to, and will fancy her chances of knocking off the unbeaten Monaghan.
In the B1 Men, Josh Reading made a surprise appearance on court, and didn't disappoint his legion of fans, showcasing his vast arsenal of groundstrokes on his way to three victories, leaving his shell-shocked opposition in awe.
In a hotly contested B2 Men section, Leon Monaghan held his rivals at bay by the barest of margins, one game clear of the brave Joe Dunn, who could barely walk five days earlier, with Hayden Price a further game back.
The Stawell Gold Mine C1 Men saw just five games separate first to fourth, with youngster Jack Stevens getting the nod, which sees him move up another rung on the ladder as he continues his climb through the ranks. Will Edgar and Sandy Kellas could both consider themselves stiff not to have saluted.
In the C2 Men, it was the energetic Zayne Hall who held his nerve in the clinches to win three tight matches, 8-5, 9-8, 8-5 and finish four games clear of molly dooker Fraser Dunn.
In the C Ladies it was Natalie Martin who got the better of a host of worthy challengers, including her daughter, to finish three games clear on top, on 22 games.
Helena Grobbelaar dominated her younger rivals in the Stawell Toyota D Ladies, winning her three sets in emphatic fashion, 8-3, 8-1, 8-0 to finish the evening doubling her nearest rivals totals games, on 24.
In the D1 Men, Marlow Edgar showed his rivals a clean pair of heels, on 21 games, finishing two games clear of Judd Smith and Oliver Monaghan, while in the D2 Men, Oscar Reading proved too good for some quality opposition, including his littlest brother, Archer, and also Noah Wineberg, to prevail by one solitary game.
In the Wombat Earthmovers E Men, Liam O'Shannessy had a night out, methodically dismantling his opposition, to finish on a staggering 25 games, six clear of the next best.
