The Stawell Times-News

Hart flexes muscles to win Stawell tennis A1 Men by 10 games

By Joel Freeland
Updated February 23 2023 - 12:58pm, first published 8:10am
Blair Hart won Friday night's Stawell A1 Men's section by 10 games. File picture

The latest round of the Stawell Tennis Clubs David O'Jones Mitre 10 Friday Night Competition was a real battle of attrition, with the excessively hot conditions making life difficult for some players.

