Apprentice Kennedy claims first win as veteran Yendall bags double at Stawell

Veteran Horsham jockey Dean Yendall rode a double and was a narrow second the final race of the day at Stawell Races on Tuesday.
Visiting jockey John Allen also collected a double riding the winners in the opening two races of the eight race meeting.
It was also a big day for Ballarat apprentice Jaylah Kennedy who claimed her first career win aboard the Henry Dwyer-trained mare Friday at Five in race six the Brix Hotel Handicap over 1857m.
Yendall secured his first win aboard Warrnambool trainer Tom Dabernig's Westook Park in the feature race of the meeting race five the 1607m Bet365 Handicap.
The bay gelding paid $3.30 for the win and completed the journey in 1m39.37s, 4.25 lengths ahead of Gold Logie ($4.20) and Paddy Mac ($5)
Yendall's next win was in race seven, the AB Concrete and Landscaping Handicap, aboard The Superintendent, trained by Dean Yendall Ben & JD Hayes.
The four-year-old chestnut gelding finished the 1307m journey in 1:18.47 and collected $5 for the win, ahead of Miss Cheviots ($14), and Dennis Choux ($8.50).
The Horsham hoop finished the day with a second placing on the Martin Freedman-trained Broadway Lane behind Bifrost in race eight.
Allen started the day with a win on Cheval Savant trained by Ciaron Maher & David Eustace in the first and the Thomas Carberry trained Iloverose in the next.
But in a day she will never forget, Kennedy was the sentimental favourite claiming her first career win aboard Friday at Five, the Henry Dwyer-trained mare which saluted in race six the Brix Hotel Handicap over 1857m.
"That's unreal, I can't describe that feeling," Kennedy told Racing.com.
"I got the run of the race in behind Harry (Coffey), he gave me a really nice toe into it down the straight.
"I didn't want to get too excited until I got past the post, but you can't beat that winning feeling and hopefully, I keep it rolling."
Kennedy, who is apprenticed to Dan O'Sullivan at Ballarat, admitted to feeling relieved about the win.
"I'm probably my own biggest critic, I think that was probably my seventh ride, so it's good to get the monkey off my back early enough in my career," she said.
in the other two races at Tuesday's meeting, Tom Madden rode Little Schnitty ($4.20), trained by Warrnambool's Lindsay Smith, to victory in race three, and Metis ($3.30), trained by Tony and Calvin McEvoy and ridden by Dean Holland, took out race four.
