The Stawell Times-News

Apprentice Kennedy claims first win as veteran Yendall bags double at Stawell

By Michael Hartshorn
February 22 2023 - 5:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jaylah Kennedy returns to scale Friday At Five at Stawell. Picture by Brendan McCarthy/Racing Photos.

Veteran Horsham jockey Dean Yendall rode a double and was a narrow second the final race of the day at Stawell Races on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.