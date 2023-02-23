This character filled California bungalow is ideally positioned in the heart of town. Local shopping, including supermarkets and cafes, are all within walking distance, as is the Stawell Sports and Aquatic Centre. Enter through the front double doors into the wide entrance to access the lounge room with reverse- cycle air conditioning and ceiling fan. The kitchen has gas cooking, a handy breakfast bar and room for a dining table. The centrally positioned bathroom has been updated and has a bath and separate shower. A nice feature of the home is the ornate plaster work. Outside is a private enclosed alfresco area, perfect for entertaining. The property has generous road frontage with direct access into the single garage.