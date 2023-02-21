Chalambar Golf Bowls Club have booked their place in a grand final.
The minor premiers defeated Stawell Bowling Club in the major semi final of the Grampians Saturday pennant division one lawn bowls, ten points to two (79-68).
Stawell got off to a fast start, taking the first rink 33 shots to 16.
Ivan Mc Donald, Amy Hodgetts, Peter Pianta and Skipper Andrew Sharp defeated Harry Wheeler, Peter Dohnt, Richard Harricks and skipper Tony Carra.
Chalambar fought back in the second rink and took a 28 to 24 shot win.
Michael Franklin, Geoff Wilkinson, Adrian Preston and skipper Shane Todd edged out Louis Martin, Keith Brilliant, Ellen Werry and skipper Adrian Troeth.
Needing to overcome a 13 shot deficit in the final rink, Chalambar required a dominant third a final rink.
The hosts got exactly what was required, with a 35 shots to 11 win.
Hans Holz, Karen Brennan, Gary Todd and skipper Chris Young defeated Robert Nicholson, Angela Hodgetts, Trevor Preston and skipper Andrew Cray.
Stawell will now play Aradale Bowls Club in the preliminary final.
Aradale defeated Ararat VRI Bowls Club in the minor semi final ten points to two (74-65).
The visitors set the tone with a dominant first rink with a 27 shots to 14 win.
Michael Downing, Daniel Foster, Peter Oehm and skipper Gary Jamieson defeated Ararat VRI's Paul Bulger, Craig Dunford, Brent Bulger and skipper Shane Briggs.
A tighter second rink saw Aradale come away with a 27 to 21 shot victory.
Flynn Jamieson, Brian Richards, Mark Griffits and Daniel Mahoney accounted for Brady Holcombe, James Bulger, Brian Leehane and skipper Clayton Holcombe.
In the third a final rink, Ararat responded with a 30 shots to 20 victory but it was not enough.
Graeme Bates, Murray Jensen, Richard Schwab and skipper John Huxtable defeated Ken Mahney, Tony Campbell, Gary Sherwell and skipper Brett Sladdin.
The preliminary final will take place on Saturday February 25.
Stawell Bowling Club played Stawell Golf Bowling Club in the major semi final.
A tight contest saw the shot totals 70 to 67.
In the minor semi final, Ararat Bowling Club Gold defeated Ararat VRI Bowls Club ten points to two (77-66).
Ararat VRI edged the hosts 23 shots to 20 in a tight first rink.
Ararat Bowling Club Gold went on to win the final two rinks, 29 shots to 24 and 28 to 19 respectively.
