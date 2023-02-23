Stawell set to boast "destination club" of the Grampians Advertising Feature

An artist's impression of Stawell Harness Racing Club's new entrance, which is part of its $5 million redevelopment project. Picture supplied.

Stawell Harness Racing Club's $5 million project continues to gain momentum, with new Chief Executive Officer Brad Cummings saying it has the potential to become the "destination club" of the Grampians.

The Club has recently received its plans and conceptional drawings back for the project, which will enhance the bistro/function centre, gaming area and sports bar.

Chairman Geoff Sanderson says the plans envisage opening up the Club's existing areas, so that the moment you walk in the front door, you can either move into the bigger bistro/function centre or into the gaming area and sports bar.

"The sports bar will look out onto the track and feature a more relaxed area, where patrons can enjoy a drink and watch the AFL, or any other sports being televised on the new screens," Mr Sanderson says.

"The TAB area will also be incorporated in this area so you can still watch racing live on Sky Racing.

"The open bar area will give a new look to the facilities and will give the area a much more open look."

Mr Sanderson says the bistro/function centre will expand to seat more than 300 people in comfort, and feature doors which can close off half of the room, so private functions can be held while the bistro is still open.

The Board of Management, which consists of Nigel Keating, Jason Hosemans, Michael Crabb and Geoff Sanderson, has been working hard to facilitate these new plans so patrons feel more comfortable in the venue.

Mr Sanderson says the BoM also want to give the Stawell community a new and exciting entertainment venue.

Mr Cummings says he is honoured to join the Club at such an exciting time in its redevelopment, and can't wait to see what lays ahead.

"I am excited to be leading the team through its next stage of growth and ultimately becoming the destination club of the Grampians," he says.

Before taking on the Club's CEO role, Mr Cummings did Australia-wide business and leadership consulting and coaching with Growth Guys, and held multiple executive management positions across numerous industry sectors.

As part of the redevelopment, the car park area and front entrance is being improved with a much wider entry and exit, and better lighting.

Chef John Tyers, CEO Brad Cummings and Head Chef Gregg Bateman reviewing the new menu. Picture supplied.

A new digital sign board is to be erected on the Patrick Street entrance to advertise coming events for the venue, plus user groups to promote their events.

Mr Sanderson says the plans will also incorporate improved facilities for racing patrons.

"At present, the ladies drivers rooms is a small building up the back of the stable area," he says.

"With more female drivers coming into the industry, making up almost 60 per cent of the drivers at race meetings, the Board is looking at building new male and female drivers rooms, stewards room and racing manager's office in one area, and also building in the current race day TAB area, so patrons can watch the racing in comfort."

Mr Sanderson says this has all come about from the Club's Strategic Plan that the Board developed, which identified the need to improve the facilities, so bigger events and conferences could be held at the venue.

The plan also saw the need to open the venue up more and to capitalise on the view of the Grampians with a new outdoor dining area and sports bar.

Trackside Bar and Bistro is now open seven days. From left, Stawell Harness Racing Club Chef John Tyers, CEO Brad Cummings and Head Chef Gregg Bateman reviewing the new menu. Picture supplied.

"I feel this is an exciting phase for our Club," he says

"This is my 29th year of being President/Chairman of the Club and I have seen many changes.

"I have seen the start of the gaming venue, and have watched the venue grow into the business we have now that all members should be proud of.

"We are one of the leading harness racing clubs in the state and Harness Racing Victoria is looking forward to working with us during the redevelopment."

Trackside Bar & Bistro - Open 7 Days

Stawell Trackside Bar and Bistro is now open seven days a week for dinner, and lunch from Thursday to Sunday.

The Club has secured John Tyers to join Head Chef Gregg Bateman to open seven days, with Sunday lunch being served.

John has joined the team and settled in very well and is working with Head Chef Gregg to prepare a new menu with some exciting new additions, plus keeping their favourite dishes.

Patrons now have the choice of dining in the bistro or dining outside on an area which takes in the views of the Grampians.

John has come to the Club with vast experience working at venues around Stawell and the Grampians.

The Club is excited about John joining its team and what he has to offer in dishes he can prepare.