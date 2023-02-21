Strong demand for Grampians Community Health's (GCH) Community Care Service has led to a new push for additional workers to help people stay at home.
GCH is now reaching out to the community in its quest to attract community and domestic support workers to support people to remain living in the community.
GCH will hold community information sessions on Tuesday February 28 and Tuesday March 7 to provide information and attract interest in the positions.
Community Assist program leader Angela Murphy said it was the first time that GCH had tried the information session format.
"Like so many organisations, we're finding it difficult to recruit staff in certain areas, so we're trying something new," she said.
GCH is looking to employ six new support workers in Stawell.
"The Community Care service has grown over the last couple of years through clients choosing to come to GCH for support and help to stay at home," Ms Murphy said.
"They know they will be well supported by kind and caring staff who love what they do."
GCH has an ongoing job vacancy on its website inviting people to apply for community support worker positions at any time.
Ms Murphy said the sessions would outline what the roles involve and the benefits of working for GCH, including flexible hours and salary packaging.
GCH can also support people with training if needed. Those with no experience who are interested in gaining qualifications in community aged and disability support are welcome to attend.
Domestic support workers who help people by assisting them with cleaning and shopping receive on the job training by GCH.
Community support workers require a certificate and can help with personal care chores such as showering, dressing, getting people up and ready for the day.
All GCH staff are encouraged to do ongoing courses as part of their professional development.
Ms Murphy said GCH is looking for suitable caring and community-minded people who like to make a difference and support people to stay independent for the roles.
The information sessions will be at 10am on February 28 and 5.30 pm on March 7 at Grampians Community Health 8-22 Patrick Street, Stawell.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.