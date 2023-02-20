How to extend the life of your tools: A tradie's guide

Making sure you take good care of your tools is the best way to get more bang for your buck. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Any tradie will tell you that you can never have enough tools, and there is always a better, more dynamic tool out there that can do the job.



For thrift tradies or homeowners who are looking to work with the tools they have, extending the life of your tools is the way to go.



While some tools don't lend themselves to a long shelf life, there are many things you can do to prolong the life of your tools so you are never without and can save some cash.

Let's take a look at what you can do to save a few trips to the hardware store.

Clean them regularly

There is one sure fire and critical step to extending the life of your tools, and that is to clean them. The best tradesmen tools in Australia are the ones that are cleaned and cleaned often.



Cleaning your tools is not just about ensuring you don't get the work van, your garage or a work site dirty, it's about making sure your tool is maintained properly.

Dust, debris and other particles can cause a lot of unnecessary headaches for tradesmen or home renovators. Leaving your tool dirty can impact performance and the longevity of the tool itself. Whether your tool is brand new or used, be sure to clean the tool after every use and as per the user manual.



Make sure each time you lay eyes on your tool you are taking a moment to wipe down your tool. Cleaning regularly and a simple wipe down every so often can really help get more shelf life out of your tools.

Store tools properly

We've all been in a position where you finish a big job and your first thought is getting to the couch. When that thought creeps in, we tend to throw our tools down and head straight inside without a second thought. Incorrect storage of your tools can significantly decrease their life.



If you fail to store your tools properly you open them up to moisture and other issues that can ultimately destroy your tool.

This is especially true for tools that aren't protected against rust or that have electrical components. Depending on the type of tools you're dealing with, be sure to always use the case or storage device that came with your tools.



If the tool you have didn't come with a storage solution then look for a box or storage system that is airtight. Keeping moisture out of your tool storage area is key to improving the life of your tools.

Lubricate your tools

Taking care of your tools is the best way to improve their lifespan, especially if the tools you use come up against a lot of tension. Drills, saws and other tools that fight against friction can easily dry out and cause damage to their parts.



Ensuring your tools are lubricated helps with getting the best performance out of your tool, and it will help protect them too. Lubrication helps ease the tool through its friction point without increasing heat, or other potential issues which may arise. Overheating can cause a number of more complicated issues in the motor or battery of your tool.



Check your tools manual for advice on how best to lubricate your tools and avoid issues which may render your tool useless. Oiling your tools as per their manuals is one of the best ways to get more life out of your tools.

Don't overdo it

Power tools are great, especially if you've got a job that requires a little extra grunt. Power tools however do burn out and sometimes a little quickly.



One of the leading causes is users not letting their tools have a break. If your tool feels burning hot to the touch, then it's an obvious sign that the tool needs help.



Overheating can burn out motors, circuits or other critical components of a tool. If you feel your tool is overheating then place the tool down and give it a good length of time to cool down.

If you're drilling or doing other similar work, then don't wait for the tool to become as hot as the sun in your hand. Give the tool regular breaks and allow it time for the motor to cool and come back to a normal temperature. Letting your tools cool down and not overdoing it can go a long way to getting more life out of your tools.

