Stawell to be site for new acetylene disposal facility

In an Australian first, a new industry to recycle, process and dispose of end-of-life acetylene cylinders is being set up in Stawell, Victoria.
The new industry and jobs will be created as the clean-up of the illegal waste dump in Lemon Springs in the state's north west moves into its final stages.
The disposal facility in Stawell will enable the clean-up of approximately 50,000 allegedly illegally dumped and buried acetylene cylinders at the Lemon Springs site and provide an ongoing national solution for recycling and safe disposal of used acetylene cylinders.
Enviropacific is the successful bidder for the disposal of the acetylene cylinders at Lemon Springs after a national tender process and will construct and operate the new Stawell facility.
EPA CEO Lee Miezis said the Lemon Springs was site almost clear, and a solution to the safe disposal of the cylinders was the logical next step.
"Our involvement in addressing such a significant legacy of waste mismanagement has created a national solution and a new market that provides a solution to a national problem that is only just coming to light," he said.
"It will create a new industry and employment opportunities for the north west."
Mr Miezis said the old days of treating the environment as a waste dump by those who aimed to profit from illegal and unacceptable behaviour were over.
"This work will also send a clear message to those who may be thinking about profiting at the expense of community safety," he said.
"We will do whatever is needed to protect our community and environment."
