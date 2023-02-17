The Stawell Times-News

Rethinking The Grid: Northern Grampians Shire Council stands for energy security and affordability

Updated February 17 2023 - 1:44pm, first published 1:16pm
Northern Grampians Shire Council is developing a Renewable Energy Transition Action Plan aimed at addressing the limitations of the power grid, uncertainty within pricing, and LNG and LPG gas supply risks.

