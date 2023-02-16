Police investigate single car crash near Stawell

Police are investigating a single car collision 1.34am on the Western Highway at Deep Lead near Stawell.
The 23 year old male was sole occupant.
He was taken to Grampians Health (Wimmera Base Hospital) in Horsham for assessment.
Police said there were no known witnesses at this stage.
Traffic has now cleared.
Officers are investigating the cause.
Police are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage to call police in Ararat or Stawell or contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.
