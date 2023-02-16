The Stawell Times-News

Police investigate single car crash near Stawell

By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated February 17 2023 - 9:14am, first published 8:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police investigate single car crash near Stawell

Police are investigating a single car collision 1.34am on the Western Highway at Deep Lead near Stawell.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.