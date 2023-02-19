Grampians Health: 'We need to retain and attract GPs into our services'

The resignation of several doctors in Stawell has triggered Lowan MP Emma Kealy to call for the health minister to intervene.
However, Chief Operating Officer for Community and Aged Care Craig Wilding said Grampians Health was working hard to attract and retain GPs.
"GPs are very important to Stawell," he said.
"It's a very important workforce, and we need to retain and attract GPs into our services.
"The Stawell Medical Centre is an important part of what we're doing with Grampians Health in trying to keep people away from the hospital services.
"We are keen to not only keep our GPs but, also attract more to the region."
Despite the resignations of doctors, Mr Wilding said they still had GPs in Stawell, and it would not affect residents.
"A locum (temporary doctor) has also started with us," he said.
"It's a short-term solution until we can attract more GPs to Stawell.
"We also have our urgent care centre, which has consultants and has a GP and nurse practitioners.
"So there is that service locally, and there are doctors in Ararat too.
"Ideally, we'd like to do is keep people locally.
"That's our aim, to keep health services in Stawell and have our residents stay locally."
A former Ararat local, Mr Wilding said it felt like a "personal obligation" to provide the best care across the Grampians region.
"I'm very keen to make sure that we keep people local, and we build on services in Stawell to make sure we're looking after the community," he said.
Ben Kelly, Chief Operating Officer for Hospitals, said there was a moderate increase in the community taking up the urgent care centre availability.
"As a plan B, it's a good one, but we don't want everyone to be completely reliant upon the urgent care centre," he said.
"It's not part of our strategic intent, but it is a viable option for those unable to get a time-appropriate appointment from their GP.
"Grampian's health desire has a robust and collaborative relationship with the primary care sector of GPs for all the towns in the Grampians region.
"There's no quick fix. So the issue around primary health and the availability GPs is well documented.
"Stawell is no different, and it's carrying the consequences of those challenges."
Mr Kelly said Grampians Health continued to maintain consistency around employment arrangements.
"We remain committed to providing what we think are very attractive terms and conditions to all those who have worked previously in Stawell and those who may consider working in Stawell in the future," he said.
Despite the challenges, Mr Wilding said he was proud of the staff across Stawell.
"We're proud of the work they undertake every day," he said.
"We've had the impacts of COVID. The health and workforce shortages have been well-documented.
"The team are doing an amazing job under those circumstances and couldn't be prouder of their efforts."
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news.
