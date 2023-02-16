SES and police call for greater care as rescues rise in Grampians

Police and SES this week called for hikers and day-trippers to the Grampians to take greater care with more than 70 rescues reported in the past 12 months.
They said the number of searches and rescue operations they attended had increased since the completion of the Grampians Peaks Trail 18 months ago.
Their call followed a joint operation by Stawell and Ararat SES volunteers to carry out a 21-year-old Victorian woman who was injured in a fall at Elephant Hide at Halls Gap on Saturday afternoon.
While there was no suggestion the woman was not suitably prepared for her visit, SES and police said unfortunately many less prepared people were putting themselves in dangerous situations.
The south-west Victoria air ambulance helicopter flew to assist in Saturday's rescue operation, but ambulance staff opted to have the woman carried out rather than being winched up to the helicopter.
"There were no obvious injuries and she was taken to Wimmera Base Hospital in a stable condition for further assessment," an Ambulance spokesperson said.
Sergeant Peter Young, from Stawell Police, that in the 11 months to November police had taken part in 73 rescue and search operations with SES units and ambulance staff in the Grampians.
"Rescues and searches are an all too regular part of our work. Most people have prepared themselves appropriately and have been involved in accidents or falls," Sgt Young said. "The SES volunteers do a tremendous job."
Stawell SES unit controller Alan Blight said there had been a definite rise in jobs since the Peaks Trail opened
"The Peaks Trail has increased the volume of people coming to the Grampians, which is great, but some underestimate the Grampians. We can have extreme temperatures and conditions - extremely hot and extremely cold weather and you need to be prepared," Mr Blight said.
"Within the first two months of the Peaks Trail opening, we had seven jobs, seven rescues on the track between Mt Zero and the Halls Gap sort of end. Again it was people underestimating the Grampians.
"We get snow regularly during the winter months and we get high winds as well which is another contributing factor. Experienced hikers and people who are well-prepared can still get in trouble.
"But some people make basic mistakes like going to see the sunset and forgetting they need a torch or headlamp as the 90-minute walk back will be in the dark. You shake your head.
The basics include appropriate footwear, plenty of water, ensuring your phone is charged, lights and warm clothing for the night. For a full checklist go to the Parks Victoria website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.