Flying beetles and upset loss can't keep Stawell tennis legend Blair Hart down

Despite scenes reminiscent of a horror movie gripping the Stawell Tennis Club, as a plague of flying black beetles descended on the complex, it was still all systems go for the David O'Jones Mitre 10 Friday Night Competition.
In the Stawell Mitre 10 A1 men, Nathan Baker and D'Artagnan Walls pulled off the upset of the night, defeating club legend Blair Hart and wily veteran Howard Dunn 8-6, however, Hart would bounce back to finish the night one game clear of Baker, with Walls a further four games adrift.
The A2 men was also a thriller, with just two games separating first and third. It was sweet timing Brian O'Shannessy who held sway, with one half of last years doubles club champions, Ben Martin, just a solitary game behind.
In the A ladies, Claire Monaghan continued her blistering start to the season, with her opponents powerless to stop the onslaught, dropping just five games for the entire evening, and in fact doubling the total of her nearest rival, a feat which has never been achieved since the new format was introduced to the club.
In the Carey Covers B ladies, Amara Jagan was a model of consistency all night, winning all three sets quite comfortably to finish seven games clear of Emily Davis in second.
Jagan will relish the opportunity to take on the A Ladies next week.
In the B1 men, it was substitute Jarrod Stafford who won all threes sets, methodically dismantling his rivals in an impressive showing, while in the B2 men, Luke Monaghan used his heavy hitting to full advantage, also winning all three sets on the night, to finish seven games clear of Hayden Price and Phil Hutton.
The Stawell Gold Mine C1 men provided provided a thrilling result, with all three sets hotly contested. In the end it was Leon Monaghan who proved too steady, to end the night on 22 games, with Sandy Kellas, second up from a spell and showing some form of old, who finished second alongside youngster William Edgar, both locked on 21 games.
Jack Reading showed his more seasoned rivals a thing or two in the C2 men, winning three tight sets, 9-7, 8-5, 8-6 to claim the night on 25 games, four ahead of Ian Martin, with Stevie Johnston a further game back.
The C ladies saw youngster Shiloh Walls get the job done, continuing the trend of the night, to also win by one solitary game. Walls won two out of threes sets to hold out Jemima Harney and Martie Peter.
The Stawell Toyota D ladies saw Sophie Martin reign supreme, on the back of two one sided results, to finish the evening on 22 games, with Helena Grobbelaar two further beck on 20.
The D1 men went down to the wire with Fraser Dunn combining with Archer Reading for an 8-4 win in the last set of the night, to overtake Noah Wineberg by one game, and both be locked together on 21 games, with Dunn getting the nod due to a superior ranking.
In the D2 men, Oscar Reading was unstoppable, to finish on 24 games, with Oliver Monaghan and Marlow Edgar not far behind on 21 and 20 games respectively.
In the Wombat Earthmovers E men, Nate Lyons swamped his rivals late, claiming his last two matches 8-2, 8-0 to finish two games clear of Ash Hutton, with Liam O'Shannessy a further two back, on 16.
