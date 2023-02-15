The Stawell Times-News

Flying beetles and upset loss can't keep Stawell tennis legend Blair Hart down

By Joel Freeland
Brian O'Shannessy held sway in the A2 men's from Ben Martin.

Despite scenes reminiscent of a horror movie gripping the Stawell Tennis Club, as a plague of flying black beetles descended on the complex, it was still all systems go for the David O'Jones Mitre 10 Friday Night Competition.

