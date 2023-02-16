A spotlight will shine on local gourmet food and wine producers at the Wimmera Machinery Field Days.
Wimmera Machinery Field Days manager Vanessa Lenehan said the exciting new initiative called Local Market Square was created for local businesses to showcase their products after a "tough couple of years due to COVID."
"We just wanted to do something to help out some businesses in the local community," she said.
"It's proudly sponsored by 1089 3WM. We've been lucky enough that they got behind us and supported it.
"That will happen on the grass area behind the office.
"Hopefully, that will change that area and create a nice exciting little space for local produce.
"We hope the general public will get behind it, embrace it and have a look.
"It's not only a few days, but it's the town itself and all the little businesses in town, the accommodation, the food places.
"It has such a far-reaching effect. It's just good to have it up and running again."
With the Field Days set to bring in visitors across the region, Vanessa said she received a "really good" response from exhibitors despite some struggles.
"Our sites are nearly full," she said.
"I thought we may struggle with losing quite a few exhibitors, but having the site nearly full is fantastic.
"The support they've given us is very much appreciated.
"Some of our exhibitors are struggling with staff and staff shortages and stock supply issues.
"That's fairly normal across the board these days."
According to Vanessa, there will be plenty of activities for the whole family.
"We've Factory FMX coming back and Rev It Up Racing, which is a race simulator. That will be exciting for families and kids of all ages," she said.
"They can come out and race against each other.
"Level-up gaming is having a little bit of a chill-out space at the back of the auditorium. They're doing some online gaming.
"We've also got the snake guy and his wildlife zoo, and the animal farm, we've got the mini train and the helicopter, so there are a lot of attractions for the families to come out and see."
This year ticket sales have moved online however Vanessa said tickets would also be available at the gate.
"You can still purchase tickets at the gate, but you can pre-purchase them online to streamline coming through the gate," she said.
For ticket information, visit www.wimmerafielddays.com.au/
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
