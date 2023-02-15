Frew Foods seal junior tennis minor premiership as teams jockey for finals spots

With the final round to be played this week in the Stawell Tennis Club Frew Foods International/David O'Jones Mitre 10 Saturday morning junior competition, all finals positions are fairly well locked in, with the only question still remaining, who will play who in the cutthroat finals series.
In the A Grade, Frew Foods assured themselves of the minor premiership, with a hard fought victory over third placed Grampians Joinery, the scoreline reading 7 sets 47 games, to 5 sets 40 games.
All six Frew Foods players contributed to the victory, with Shiloh Walls and Archer Reading the standouts.
Archie McPherson and Tom Jess toiled away for Grampians Joinery, winning two sets apiece, however it wasn't enough, and they will look to rebound in the last round, when they take on the bottom placed, Farrers Tyrepower.
Delahunty Plumbing have booked their ticket to the finals series with a tough three game win over Farrers Tyrepower, 7 sets 37 games, to 5 sets 34 games.
Delahunty Plumbing was led superbly by the newly crowned junior club champion Jack Stevens, who won all three sets in convincing fashion.
Evealyn Jardine and Jack Monument followed their skipper's lead, to help get their team over the line.
Teepika Jones and Lily Dunn did their best to breathe life into Farrers Tyrepowers season, however lacked the support required, and will get one last chance to finish the season on a high.
In the B Grade, Findex enjoyed the opportunity to sit back and relax, having the bye and knowing that top spot is safe, 32pts clear of their nearest rival.
That rival is Delahunty Plumbing, who tuned up for the finals with a comfortable 9 game win over cellar dwellers Farrers Tyrepower, 8 sets 38 games, to 4 sets 29 games.
Hunter Newberry, Dustin Price and Chloe Pearce set the tone early for the victors, and then they coasted over the line, making people stand up and take notice that they may be a serious challenger to the might of Findex. They can now rest up with the bye this weekend.
Milla Freeland played a lone hand for Farrers Tyrepower, who, mathematically can make the finals if they defeat Grampians Joinery by at least 9 sets to 3, but will need everyone fit and firing if they hope to achieve the minor miracle.
Frew Foods International defeated Grampians Joinery 7 sets 33 games, to 5 sets 28 games, to cement their spot in third, and avoid a nightmare first round finals match up with Findex.
Will Freeland, Mia Bailey and Lenka Grobbelaar were the best performed for the winners, while all of Grampians Joinery's regular players had a morning to forget, with Henry Dunn and Imogen Boisen the only two to salute the judge.
Grampians Joinery will be hoping to get the required four sets out of the way early this week, and then shift their focus to finals.
In the C Grade, a massive win by Grampians Joinery has seen them move to within striking distance of top place, and another big win this week against fourth placed Farrers Tyrepower could see them leapfrog Delahunty Plumbing into first place.
Grampians Joinery were ruthless against a struggling Frew Foods team, showing no mercy on their way to a 9 sets 37 games, to 1 set 20 games belting of the bottom team.
Charles Carter, Oliver Grant and Henry Carter all went through the morning unbeaten, while Minay Grobbelaar was the sole set winner for Frew Foods.
Frew Foods finish their season against Findex this week and will be hoping to take a big scalp before they put the racquet away for the year. T
he clash between first placed Delahunty Plumbing and fourth placed Farrers Tyrepower didn't look like much on paper, but turned out to be an absolute thriller, going right down to the wire, before the top placed team held their nerve, to win 5 sets 30 games, to 5 sets 27 games.
Sophie O'Callaghan, Nash Santuccione and Cameron Christian continued their rich vein of form for the victors, while for the vanquished, it was Lenny Field who tried valiantly to will his side over the line, but unfortunately fell marginally short.
Delahunty Plumbing will enjoy the rest on the eve of the finals, while Farrers Tyrepower will have their work cut out as they look to bounce back against a hungry Grampians Joinery team.
