The Stawell Times-News

Frew Foods seal junior tennis minor premiership as teams jockey for finals spots

By Joel Freeland
Updated February 15 2023 - 2:47pm, first published 2:28pm
Stawell Junior Tennis has one more round before heading into the finals. Picture by Shutterstock

With the final round to be played this week in the Stawell Tennis Club Frew Foods International/David O'Jones Mitre 10 Saturday morning junior competition, all finals positions are fairly well locked in, with the only question still remaining, who will play who in the cutthroat finals series.

