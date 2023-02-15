Swifts/Great Western's Cocks and Fitzgerald score centuries to crunch Chalambar

Centuries by Swifts/Great Western skipper Sam Cocks and Tom Fitzgerald set up a crushing 290-run win against Chalambar at Central Park on Saturday.
Cocks retired on 100, his third century of the season and second in a row, and Fitzgerald made 116 as Swifts/Great-Western amassed a huge score of 7/332 at better than eight runs an over from their 40 overs.
In reply Chalambar were bundled out for just 42 in the 16th over.
The two century makers were well supported by Matt Heffer who chimed in with 37 at No.7 and Cocks' opening partner Jack Cann who made 23.
Ryan Weppner managed to pick up three wickets for Chalambar including Fitzgerald, Cann and No.3 Aiden Graveson for just four, but his eight overs cost him 73 runs.
The other wickets went to Chalambar skipper Reece Kettle who took 1/64 from eight overs, Matthew McKinnis 1-41 off eight, Justin Barbieri 1-43 off five and Guddie Singh 1-5 off one.
After seeing the ball dispatched to all parts of the oval, Chalambar could only muster a disappointing 42
Openers Weppner with 18 and Kettle with 12 were the only Chalambar batters to reach double figures, with the batting card including three ducks and two run outs.
Jayden McCartney finished with the best figures of 3-8 off four overs and Heffer took 2-14 off eight.
Since losing to St Andrews in round 10 when Cocks was out for a rare duck, Swifts/Great Western and their skipper have been in dominant form.
Cocks, who is averaging 122, made 161 in the 182-run win against Rhymney/Moyston and followed it up with 100 on Saturday. His other century was in round six when he made 125 in a 100-run win against St Andrews.
With two rounds remaining Swifts/Great-Western on 60 points lead the table by six points from St Andrews, Pomonal are third on 51 points, with Rhymney/Moyston fourth on 42. Chalambar are fifth on 30.
St Andrews, the only team to beat Swifts/Great-Western this season, continued their four-game winning streak with a comfortable seven-wicket win against Pomonal at Alexandra Oval.
Pomonal were all out for 105 with the final five wickets falling for just seven runs.
Skipper Matt Peel top scored with 31, Corey Taylor made 22, Lachie Green 21 and Lachlan Dalkin 12.
St Andrews opening bowler Tom Mills finished with 5-14. He made the initial breakthrough dismissing the Pomonal openers to have them in trouble at 2/11 and then helped rip through the tail.
The remainder of the wickets were shared about.
St Andrew overhauled Pomonal's total in the 27th over posting 3/115.
After a half-century opening stand, Jack Ganley (32) and Adam Haslett (24) were out in quick succession to leave St Andrews at 2-58.
However, Paul Menzies steadied the innings and finished unbeaten on 23, Mills made 15 and Tom Williamson was 19 not out.
In Round 13, Rhymney/Moyston host Pomona and Chalambar are home to St Andrews. Swifts/Great Western has the bye.
In B-grade, Halls Gap led 102 not out by Josh Reed were too strong for Halls Gap 2 posting 6/228 and dismissing Halls Gap 2 for 116.
Halls Gap skipper Charlie McIntosh also made 44 and Caleb Bretherton 29, while Solomon Riddell-Connell took 2-42 for Halls Gap 2.
Leslie Pyke top scored with 42 not out for Halls Gap 2 and Riley Reid 29. Clinton Slorach took 3-18 and Bretherton 2-16 with the ball for Halls Gap.
In the other game, Swifts/Great Western were seven-wicket winners after dismissing Rhymney/Moyston for 85.
Trevor Quick top scored with 26 for Rhymney/Moyston and Euan Lennie made 10, while Jack Harney took 3-9, Stewart Macpherson 2-3 and Bradley Carter 2-18.
Travis Nicholson finished with 57 not out in Swifts/Great Western's 3/90.
In round 14, Swifts/Great Western host Halls Gap and Halls Gap2 are home to Rhymney/Moyston.
