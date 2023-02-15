The Stawell Times-News

Swifts/Great Western's Cocks and Fitzgerald score centuries to crunch Chalambar

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated February 15 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 12:00pm
Swifts/Great Western skipper made his second century in a row retiring on 100 against Chalambar at Central Park on Saturday. File picture

Centuries by Swifts/Great Western skipper Sam Cocks and Tom Fitzgerald set up a crushing 290-run win against Chalambar at Central Park on Saturday.

